JP Nadda takes darshan of Lord Ganesh at famous Mumbai pandals

He visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 10:30 IST

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday visited popular Lord Ganesh pandals in Mumbai, including Lalbaugcha Raja.

Nadda started his Mumbai visit by taking the darshan of Keshavji Chawl Ganeshotsav mandal in Girgaon. He visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and BJP national secretary Vinod Tawde among others.

Nadda has called for a meeting at Fadnavis' official residence. He is holding talks with all the elected representatives in Mumbai.

(Published 26 September 2023, 10:30 IST)
