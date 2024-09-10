Kangana Ranaut sells Bandra bungalow that garnered controversy in 2020 for Rs 32 crore

Mumbai: Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow at the posh Pali Hill area of Mumbai - which landed into a controversy and became a political issue because of a violation related to its structure - has been sold.
The property, which was purchased in 2017 by Ranaut for Rs 20 crore, has now been sold for Rs 32 crore - resulting in a profit of Rs 12 crore.
The buyer is Shweta Bathija, a partner at Kamalini Holdings based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
"The property details include a built-up area of 3,075 sq ft with an additional 565 sq ft allocated for parking. The stamp duty for the registration amounted to Rs 1.92 crore," according to Square Feat India, which tracks real estate transactions.
The bungalow was in the news in 2020 when Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished part of it for alleged structural violations.
However, Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui moved the Bombay High Court and got a 24-hour reprieve against the demolition.
The property - Bungalow No 5, Chetak Row House, located at Nargis Dutt Road at Pali Hill - housed her company Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd.
Published 10 September 2024, 12:56 IST