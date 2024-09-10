Kangana Ranaut sells Bandra bungalow that garnered controversy in 2020 for Rs 32 crore

Mumbai: Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow at the posh Pali Hill area of Mumbai - which landed into a controversy and became a political issue because of a violation related to its structure - has been sold.

The property, which was purchased in 2017 by Ranaut for Rs 20 crore, has now been sold for Rs 32 crore - resulting in a profit of Rs 12 crore.

The buyer is Shweta Bathija, a partner at Kamalini Holdings based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.