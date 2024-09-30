'Ladki Bahin Yojana taking away all funds...': Nitin Gadkari puts Maharastra govt in spot ahead of polls

Speaking about the fiscal mismanagement, he said: “Due to an "emergency fund shortage," aid for families of farmers who died by suicide was cancelled (and only restored after pressure from the Opposition).”

According to him, the Maha Yuti is a Government of horse-trading and back room politics. “It does not have public legitimacy, nor does it have the ability to govern. It is a political alliance built on the shared interest of looting from the state's exchequer. They have overseen a decade where the once nation-leading state of Maharashtra has fallen behind other top-performing states,” he said.

Meanwhile, Baramati MP and NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule said: “It is the duty of the government to ensure that no malpractice occurs while implementing a scheme. But the government does not seem to have taken any such care in the case of 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', which was implemented in haste keeping the elections in sight. Therefore, it seems that this amount is going to waste without many eligible beneficiaries benefiting from this scheme.”