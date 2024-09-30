'Ladki Bahin Yojana taking away all funds...': Nitin Gadkari puts Maharastra govt in spot ahead of polls

Speaking about the fiscal mismanagement, he said: “Due to an "emergency fund shortage," aid for families of farmers who died by suicide was cancelled (and only restored after pressure from the Opposition).”
According to him, the Maha Yuti is a Government of horse-trading and back room politics. “It does not have public legitimacy, nor does it have the ability to govern. It is a political alliance built on the shared interest of looting from the state's exchequer. They have overseen a decade where the once nation-leading state of Maharashtra has fallen behind other top-performing states,” he said.
Meanwhile, Baramati MP and NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule said: “It is the duty of the government to ensure that no malpractice occurs while implementing a scheme. But the government does not seem to have taken any such care in the case of 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', which was implemented in haste keeping the elections in sight. Therefore, it seems that this amount is going to waste without many eligible beneficiaries benefiting from this scheme.”
In September, this is the third time Gadkari's comments have not gone down well in the party.
“"I remember one incident... I won’t name anyone. That person told me ...'if you are going to become the Prime Minister, we will support you…I told the leader that I am a man who follows one ideology and a certain conviction. I am in a party which has given me everything which I never even dreamt of,” he said on 15 September in Nagpur.
“Everyone should be free to express their opinions and those in power should tolerate criticism,” he said in Pune on 20 September.
Published 30 September 2024, 09:32 IST