Lawmakers from Shinde-led Shiv Sena won't win next election, claims Sanjay Raut

Asked about reports of Shinde-led group citing water scarcity and and other issues in the state leading to postponement of his foreign tour, Raut sarcastically said, “Did he come to know about all those challenges only after Aaditya tweeted? We should be thankful to CM Shinde for showing such sensitivity.” “Why did he (CM Shinde) not visit Nagpur, which was literally submerged due to illegal constructions and encroachments. There are farmers likely to lose their crops because of the erratic rains, but Shinde seems to be keen on his foreign tour,” the Sena (UBT) leader claimed.