Kin of IT employee killed in accident to get Rs 4.5 crore compensation

Thane: The National Lok Adalat held in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday settled a death claim by ordering compensation of Rs 4.50 crore to the relatives of a man who was killed in a road accident in 2022.

Pankaj Ramesh Shedge, who was a senior employee of an IT company located at Irvine in California of the USA, earned an annual salary of USD 110,000. On December 9, 2022, when he was going on his scooter on Panvel-Mumbra Road, he was hit by a truck, which ultimately resulted in his death.

The family sought a compensation of Rs 30 crore from the insurance company.