Lok Sabha polls 2024: Political parties vie for Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Mumbai: From being a venue for gatherings of freedom fighters during the British Raj to becoming the focal point of the Samyukta Maharashtra Chalval to being the cradle of cricket, which saw players like Sachin Tendulkar, Dadar's Shivaji Park in the heart of Mumbai is one of the most sought-after venues for political rallies.

History, politics and cricket go together in Shivaji Park.

Officially known as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, the circular ground has seen India pre-and-post-1947 and witnessed the transformation of Bombay to Mumbai and its mills-to-malls story.

Mumbai’s who’s who - including writers, artistes, filmmakers, sportspersons, politicians, celebrities stay around Shivaji Park.

The edge of the park turns into a katta, where people sit and talk on myriad topics.

The inner circumference of the park is 1.17 kilometres and area is around 112,937 square-metres (27.907 acres) - making it a great venue for multiple purposes.

With the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls, political parties have already applied to use the park as a venue to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which administers the large ground.

The Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. sounded the bugle from Shivaji Park around a fortnight ago. Among those who have applied include BJP, Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, and NCP.

“Shivaji Park is linked to the history of Mumbai and there cannot be any better venue,” said Ajit Joshi, a journalist-writer, who knows several interesting facets of Mumbai.