Lok Sabha polls 2024: Supriya Sule, Amar Kale in NCP (SP) second list of candidates

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Thursday released its second list of candidates.

The party has named seven candidates in Maharashtra including Supriya Sule from Baramati; Amar Kale from Wardha, Bhaskar Bhagare from Dindori; Amol Kolhe from Shirur; Nilesh Lanke from Ahmednagar; Bajarang Sonawane from Beed and Suresh Mhatre from Bhiwandi.