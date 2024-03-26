Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maha Yuti to announce LS polls candidates in couple of days

As far as MVA is concerned, the leadership is trying to convince Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar to be part of the MVA-INDIA combine and take on the BJP.

According to latest information, Thackeray’s party would contest 22 seats, Congress 16 and Pawar 10. From their respective quota, they would have had to allot five to six seats to Ambedkar’s VBA. However, still differences remain among the three allies. “We have progressed ahead…we all want VBA to be with us,” Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said.

“We have taken a lead and we want that all are part of the MVA,” said Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole.

On the other hand, chief minister Eknath Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena and deputy chief ministers - BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, the NCP president have held a series of meetings and are yet to finalise the final formula. The BJP will one leave a seat for Rashtriya Samaj Paksha founder Mahadev Jankar, who was keen on Madha and Parbhani. Since the BJP has already named sitting MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar, Jankar may have to settle for Parbhani.

Over the past couple of days, there were reports that Jankar may be fielded from Baramati, however, Ajit Pawar said: “In Baramati you would get the candidate what is in your mind.” Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar is taking on three-time MP Supriya Sule.

“Maha Yuti will contest on all 48 seats. Who will contest from where has already been decided. Almost 90 per cent of the things have been decided. All the announcements will be done in a joint press conference on 28 March,” Ajit Pawar said.

As far as Satara is concerned, UdayanRaje Bhosale is keen to contest, however, Ajit Pawar is not ready to concede the seat. It is to be seen whether he contests from BJP or NCP.

In a related development, Shiv Sena’s Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil joined the NCP to contest the Shirur seat. The NCP has nominated Sunil Tatkare to contest from Raigad.

On the other hand, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader and former Hatkanangle MP Raju Shetti said that his party would not have an alliance but dropped hints of contesting elections.