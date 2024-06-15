Maha Vikas Aghadi rejects 'fake narrative' charge

Mumbai: Rejecting BJP’s charge of spreading 'fake narrative' during the Lok Sabha polls, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A bloc) on Saturday said that it was prime minister Narendra Modi who has been spreading fake narratives and misguiding people since 2014.

After their first formal meeting post the Lok Sabha polls, the MVA's press conference announced that the MVA would contest the upcoming the Vidhan Sabha polls together and 'with greater determination'.

The MVA leadership said that all are 'equal partners' and there is no question of 'big brother' or 'small brother'.

Veteran Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray — all former chief ministers — lashed out at Modi for the misuse of power and investigative agencies.

The BJP leadership in Maharashtra has been claiming that MVA’s campaign plank that if the saffron party comes to power with 400-plus seats it would change the Constitution was a fake narrative and it has dented the Maha Yuti (NDA).