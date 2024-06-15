Maha Vikas Aghadi rejects 'fake narrative' charge

Mumbai: Rejecting BJP’s charge of spreading 'fake narrative' during the Lok Sabha polls, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A bloc) on Saturday said that it was prime minister Narendra Modi who has been spreading fake narratives and misguiding people since 2014.
After their first formal meeting post the Lok Sabha polls, the MVA's press conference announced that the MVA would contest the upcoming the Vidhan Sabha polls together and 'with greater determination'.
The MVA leadership said that all are 'equal partners' and there is no question of 'big brother' or 'small brother'.
Veteran Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray — all former chief ministers — lashed out at Modi for the misuse of power and investigative agencies.
The BJP leadership in Maharashtra has been claiming that MVA’s campaign plank that if the saffron party comes to power with 400-plus seats it would change the Constitution was a fake narrative and it has dented the Maha Yuti (NDA).
“What is fake narrative?….where are acche din, where is Rs 15 lakh in every bank account…it is Modi who had spread fake narrative since 2014,” Thackeray said.
“What was 'mangalsutra', mutton, ‘mujra’…what was 'Modi ki guarantee',” he asked.
Pawar added that the fake narrative does not stop here but also reached ‘buffaloes’.
“Beware, the Congress will snatch your bhains,” Modi had told voters at Banaskantha in Gujarat on May 1. “If you have two buffaloes, the Congress will take away one if it wins the Lok Sabha elections. You will be able to leave your child only one buffalo.”
Thackeray also came down heavily on deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP pointsperson in Maharashtra. “Fadnavis told us that our government is like the three legs of a rickshaw, the condition of the BJP government at the centre is also the same…lets see how long it lasts,” he said, adding that from “Modi-sarkar’ they have come down to refereeing to it as ‘NDA-sarkar’.
Pawar pointed out that wherever Modi had addressed rallies or conducted roadshows in Maharashtra, the MVA has won. “That is why I consider it my duty to thank the prime minister,” he said.
Published 15 June 2024, 11:01 IST