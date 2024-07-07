Maha Yuti top brass urges party leaders to counter 'fake narrative' of opposition

The trio of Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar admitted that they were caught off guard because of the fake narrative of the opposition that the Constitution would be changed when the BJP-led NDA comes to power with 400-plus seats.

"Let's fight together and win together. We have to immediately counter any false narratives and ensure the opposition's intentions are thwarted", said Shinde, who is the chief leader of Shiv Sena.

"We have removed all restrictions and operate as a 24-hour government, engaging directly with the public rather than through Facebook Live", Shinde said in what was a criticism of the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA dispensation.

"Some of our voters went on holiday during the polling, assuming that the NDA would easily win more than 400 seats in the general elections", said Shinde.

“The real battle of Maha Yuti in the upcoming Assembly elections is not only with three parties (Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Congress) in Maha Vikas Aghadi but with the fourth party, which is ‘fake narrative'. We will inform people about the work which we have done", said Fadnavis, the architect of the alliance, who has in the past been the Chief Minister, as well as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

“Due to the false narrative being spread by the opposition, the Maha Yuti did not get the expected success in the Lok Sabha elections. The false narrative that the Constitution was going to be changed after the polls has hit us hard,” said Pawar. “But now this narrative of the opponents has been proved wrong. Now the voters know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked to give the Constitution a place of great respect,” added Pawar, the NCP President, who is a five-time Deputy Chief Minister and ex-Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

As of now, the ruling alliance has a strength of 200-plus MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the Maha Yuti intends to maintain it and reverse the damage it suffered in the general elections.

Shinde also emphasised the government's commitment to women welfare, implementing inclusive schemes that benefit everyone regardless of caste or religion.

“Strict action would be taken against those obstructing these schemes,” he said.