Maha Yuti will split before Maharashtra Assembly polls: NCP (SP)

Mumbai: The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Monday claimed that the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti alliance would collapse before the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.

"Because of internal rifts and contradictions, the Maha Yuti would collapse before election," NCP (SP) chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said about the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP ruling alliance.

According to him, the BJP has engineered splits within key opposition parties, including Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar’s NCP. According to Tapase, these moves were calculated attempts to destabilize the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which previously held power in the state.