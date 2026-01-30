Menu
Maharashtra: Akola gets mayor as BJP gets support

BJP was short of majority, however, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) as well as Ajit Pawar's NCP backed the saffron party.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 10:19 IST
Published 30 January 2026, 10:19 IST
