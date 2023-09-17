Maharashtra all set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Maharashtra has braced up for the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav - the biggest festival of the state - with people welcoming Lord Ganesha to their homes and pandals.

This year, Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from September 19 to September 28.

Several pandals have themes like the Ram Temple of Ayodhya, the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort on 6 June, 1674, the launch of Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 missions and the recently-concluded G20 summit among others.

Streets in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Konkan region and elsewhere in Maharashtra have been lit up to compliment the festive mood.

The Mumbai-Pune-Nashik belt or the Golden Triangle is known for its unique celebrations.