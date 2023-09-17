Maharashtra all set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Maharashtra has braced up for the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav - the biggest festival of the state - with people welcoming Lord Ganesha to their homes and pandals.
This year, Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from September 19 to September 28.
Several pandals have themes like the Ram Temple of Ayodhya, the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort on 6 June, 1674, the launch of Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 missions and the recently-concluded G20 summit among others.
Streets in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Konkan region and elsewhere in Maharashtra have been lit up to compliment the festive mood.
The Mumbai-Pune-Nashik belt or the Golden Triangle is known for its unique celebrations.
On Tuesday morning, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the ‘sthaapna’ pooja would be performed followed by traditional ‘aartis' to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati
Lord Ganesha is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune. Ganapati stands as a symbol of knowledge, as the lord of the lords—‘Ganadhipati’ and as the remover of obstacles—‘Vighnaharta’.
The public festival was initiated by Lokmanya Tilak in the year 1893 in Pune - to garner support for India’s freedom movement and address social issues.
In Mumbai, the origin of the festival has roots in the Keshavji Nayak Chawl at Girgaum.
In Mumbai, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made extensive arrangements to ensure that the festival is celebrated with pomp and show.
“We are all ready for yet another year of great celebrations,” said Naresh Dahibhavkar, the President of BrihanMumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the apex body of Ganesh mandals in Mumbai.
In Mumbai, the dazzling lights are giving festive look at the Lalbaug-cha-Raja in Lalbaug; Ganesh Gully, Tejukaya Mandal; GSB Seva Mandal, Matunga-Kings’ Circle; GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Samiti, Wadala; Kethwadi, 11th Lane; Kethwadi, 12th Lane; Sahyadri Mandal, Tilak Nagar-Chembur; Shri BalGopal GaneshUtsav Mandal, Marine Lines; Fort Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Fort; Andheri-cha-Raja or the Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samitee in Andheri.
In Pune, the mandals(local areas) like Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Tulsi Baug, Guruji Talim, Dagdusheth Halwai and Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati - are decked up.