Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | After Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress eyes CM post

“I am 100 per cent confident the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from the MVA and Congress,” Thorat said in what was the first public statement from the Congress seeking the chief minister’s post.

However, on Friday, Thackeray’s close aide reacted to what Thorat said. “Congress should not forget that it won more seats in the Lok Sabha elections because of Shiv Sena (UBT).

"If someone is thinking this is chota bhai, bada bhai, majla bhai…then they will see the real picture of Maharashtra in the future. Congress should study why they won those three extra seats in the Lok Sabha elections," he added.

However, it may be mentioned that Pawar, who is the architect of the MVA, had earlier on clarified that the post of the Chief Minister would be decided after the elections and based on numbers.