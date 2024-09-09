Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Day after Ajit Pawar claims to give up Baramati seat, Chhagan Bhujbal assures he will be contesting polls

Mumbai: A day after Ajit Pawar said Baramati should get a new MLA other than him, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal asserted that the five-time Deputy Chief Minister will be contesting the ensuing Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.
In the Lok Sabha polls, Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar was defeated from the Baramati which came as a shocker for the 65-year-old veteran politician. Thus, over the past couple months he has spoken about passing on the baton.
“Ajit Dada has expressed his pain,” said Bhujbal, the veteran OBC leader and state’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister.
“Ajit Dada is our captain he will contest the (Assembly) elections (from Baramati). He does not lay down his arms,” Bhujbal asserted on Monday.
The statement of Bhujbal comes a day after Ajit Pawar in his home turf expressed regret over his wife’s defeat.
“I am now 65. I am satisfied. Baramati should get a new MLA. then you can compare my career and work from 1991-2024. I ensured the development of Baramati and brought maximum funds for,” Ajit Pawar said on Sunday.
Ajit Pawar, who was mentored by his uncle Sharad Pawar, rebelled in 2023 and switched over to the the BJP-led NDA camp resigning as Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly to become the deputy chief minister for the fifth record time.
Later on, he successfully claimed the original NCP party and retained the iconic clock symbol while Sharad Pawar’s party which is now is known as NCP (SP) holds the symbol of a man-blowing-tutari.
In the Lok Sabha polls, Ajit Pawar fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar from Baramati against Sharad Pawar’s daughter and sitting MP Supriya Sule, who won the polls for the record fourth time.
Later, the NCP, with the help of BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured a Rajya Sabha berth for Sunetra Pawar.
Ajit Pawar has won the Lok Sabha polls from Baramati once and has been MLA from Baramati for seven terms.
Published 09 September 2024, 09:19 IST