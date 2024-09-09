Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Day after Ajit Pawar claims to give up Baramati seat, Chhagan Bhujbal assures he will be contesting polls

Ajit Pawar, who was mentored by his uncle Sharad Pawar, rebelled in 2023 and switched over to the the BJP-led NDA camp resigning as Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly to become the deputy chief minister for the fifth record time.

Later on, he successfully claimed the original NCP party and retained the iconic clock symbol while Sharad Pawar’s party which is now is known as NCP (SP) holds the symbol of a man-blowing-tutari.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Ajit Pawar fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar from Baramati against Sharad Pawar’s daughter and sitting MP Supriya Sule, who won the polls for the record fourth time.

Later, the NCP, with the help of BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured a Rajya Sabha berth for Sunetra Pawar.

Ajit Pawar has won the Lok Sabha polls from Baramati once and has been MLA from Baramati for seven terms.