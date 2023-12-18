Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill; CM, ministers to be under ambit of ombudsman

Nagpur: In a first in the country, the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday passed the Lokayukta Bill 2022, which brings the chief minister and his council of ministers under the ambit of the anti-corruption ombudsman.

It was tabled in the House by Industries Minister Uday Samant. The bill was passed by the Legislative Council on Friday. Maharashtra is the first state in the country to pass such a bill that covers the chief minister and his cabinet.

As per the bill, the Lokayukta will have to seek the approval of the Vidhan Sabha before initiating any inquiry against the chief minister, which would require bringing a motion in the House.

Such a motion will have to be passed by not less than two-thirds of the total members of the Vidhan Sabha, as per the bill.