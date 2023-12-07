Maharashtra: BJP opposes Nawab Malik entry in govt as he attends Nagpur winter session

Malik, a veteran politician and former minister, however, has not yet made any statement on which side he belongs - the Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule-led parent group or the Ajit Pawar-Praful Patel-led faction.

In the letter to Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis said: "Former minister and MLA Nawab Malik came to the legislature area today and participated in the work. He has that right as a member of the Assembly. I make it clear at the outset that we have absolutely no personal enmity or grudge against them….But, in view of the kind of allegations against him, we are of the opinion that it would not be right to take him into the Maha Yuti”.

Fadnavis, also the state’s Home Minister, said: “Power comes and goes. But country is more important than power. He is currently out on bail only on medical grounds. If the charges against him are not proved, we must welcome him. However, we are of the clear opinion that it will not be right to make him a part of the Mahayuti while there are such allegations. Admittedly, it is entirely your right to choose whom to take in your party. However, every component party has to think that it will not hinder the Maha Yuti, so we are against this.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Council Ambadad Danve said: “A member is sitting in the Assembly. The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister have been saying that they will never rub a shoulder with one who is a traitor. The same person who was branded as a traitor could be seen rubbing shoulders with ruling party legislators by sitting in the treasury benches”.