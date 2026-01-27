<p>Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday cleared a 35-km Metro project to connect the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai international airports at a cost of more than Rs 22,000 crore.</p>.<p>The corridor will have 20 stations, including six underground and 14 elevated stations. Land acquisition for the project, covering 30.7 hectares, is expected to cost Rs 388 crore, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.</p>.Bengaluru to Mumbai in 18 hours? Railways mulling Duronto Express between metro cities.<p>The infrastructure committee, a high-powered ministerial body, approved the 35-km Metro Line 8 project, estimated to cost Rs 22,862 crore.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed that all land acquisition and approvals for the Metro project -- from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Navi Mumbai International Airport -- be done within six months, and the construction completed within three years of the approvals.</p>.<p>Of the total 35-km Metro line, 9.25 km will be underground - from Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 to Ghatkopar East - and 24.63 km will be an elevated section, stretching from Ghatkopar West to Navi Mumbai Airport Terminal 2.</p>.Mumbai Metro 'Gutkafied' within a week of launch? Netizens lament lack of civic sense.<p>Fadnavis also instructed departments concerned to speed up the extension of the Samruddhi Expressway on Nagpur-Gondia and Bhandara-Gadchiroli routes and ensure that projects do not get delayed.</p>.<p>In view of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, the committee also approved the Nashik city ring road project, spanning 66.15 km, at a cost of Rs 3,954 crore.</p>.<p>The panel also cleared the upgradation of the 85.76-km Navegaon More-Konsari-Mulchera-Hedri-Surjagad highway in Gadchiroli district into a four-lane cement concrete road to facilitate mineral transportation. </p>