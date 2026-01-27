<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-consultancy-services">Tata Consultancy Services</a> (TCS) on Tuesday announced the construction of its largest delivery centre in Londrina, Brazil. The campus will be developed with an initial investment of about Rs 330 crore ($37 million), and is expected to be completed by 2027. The new campus will create over 1,600 new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/jobs-and-careers/bengaluru-good-for-entry-level-employees-software-developer-is-highest-paying-job-for-middle-level-report-3876063">jobs </a>and will serve as a strategic hub supporting clients across industries in Brazil and Latin America, the company said.<br><br>This is one of the largest investments made by TCS in Latin America.<br> <br>Carlos Roberto Massa Júnior ‘Ratinho Junior’, Governor of the State of Paraná, Brazil, said, “This new strategic investment will transform Paraná into one of the major centres of IT services in Brazil. We have the best public network in Brazil, and we develop training programs in programming and artificial intelligence for students from the beginning of their careers. In addition, we have the largest network of public universities in Brazil, increasingly focused on technological areas. All these factors contribute to TCS realising this investment with the hiring of 1,600 people.”</p>.TCS opens AI-enhanced operations centre in Latin America.<p>TCS currently employs around 2,500 people, operating out of three leased buildings. The new campus, spread across an area of 9,000 square meter, will comprise three newly constructed facilities and a LEED Gold Building Certification. This new facility will enable consolidation of the existing workforce into a single location and provide additional capacity to accommodate the new hires. The new TCS-owned facility will function as a strategic hub for collaboration and innovation, enabling business transformation through technologies like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, ERP solutions, among others, TCS added in its statement.<br><br>Bruno Rocha, Country Head, TCS Brazil, said, “This new campus reinforces our commitment to Brazil and to the entire Latin America region. Once ready, the facility will represent a future ready innovation hub designed to enable digital transformation for clients, contribute to the region’s sustainable growth and offer best-in-class job opportunities for local talent. With over two decades of operations in Brazil and delivery centres across Londrina, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, and a portfolio of over 200 clients across industries, Brazil remains a strategic market for us."<br></p>.TCS laid off 1% or 6000 from workforce, numbers circulating extremely exaggerated: CHRO .<p> <br>TCS has been operating in Brazil for over two decades, with operations in Londrina, São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro. Serving more than 200 clients in Brazil in sectors such as banking, insurance, mining, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and telecommunications, TCS is recognised as one of the top employers in the country for 10 consecutive years. In September 2025, the company opened its first TCS Pace Port in São Paulo to further transform businesses in Brazil and Latin America through innovations in AI and emerging technologies.</p>