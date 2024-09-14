Maharashtra can lead the way in spreading Lord Buddha’s message: Kiren Rijiju

Mumbai: Maharashtra, with its substantial Buddhist population, stands as a pivotal region where any movement for spreading the values of Lord Buddha can resonate nationwide, said Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju.
Addressing a day-long conclave ‘Buddha’s Middle Path - Guide for Global Leadership' at Nehru Science Centre, which was jointly hosted by Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and International Buddhist Conclave, Rijiju emphasized that strengthening Buddhism in Maharashtra could reflect positively across the country.
The Minister also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent initiatives, including the extensive celebration of Buddha Purnima by the Government of India which underline the commitment to promoting Buddhist values. "The Prime Minister's speeches at the United Nations and European Union consistently underscore the values of Buddha, particularly Karuna (compassion) and Seva (service), reflecting their global relevance," he added.
He quoted Prime Minister saying only when the values of Buddha - benevolence and compassion join hands, a country can become a global leader and the absence of such values will only create global issues but not peace.he Minister acknowledged the significant Buddhist community in Maharashtra and urged for a concerted effort to influence more individuals to embrace the values of Buddha.
Rijiju also paid tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, whose meticulous drafting of the Indian Constitution remains a testament to his dedication to the country's framework and people. He also outlined several government welfare schemes aimed at supporting the Buddhist community.
Secretary General of the International Buddhist Confederation, Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choede expressed profound respect for the teachings of Buddha. Emphasizing the transformative power of Ahimsa (non-violence), the Secretary General highlighted how delving deeply into this principle leads to the cultivation of Daya (compassion) and Karuna (mercy and empathy). He also underscored the belief that only the teachings of Buddha offer a viable solution to the pressing problems faced by the world today.
Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, Iqbal Singh Lalpura spoke how India has been the birthplace of many faiths and religions and how it always stood to preach love and compassion while the rest of the world were focussed on acquisition of power.
Dr Milind Kamble, Founder Chairman, Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged adherence to the teachings of Buddha, emphasizing the principle of being one’s own light. He highlighted that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, despite facing numerous challenges, never endorsed violence throughout his life.
Published 14 September 2024, 13:46 IST