Maharashtra can lead the way in spreading Lord Buddha’s message: Kiren Rijiju

Mumbai: Maharashtra, with its substantial Buddhist population, stands as a pivotal region where any movement for spreading the values of Lord Buddha can resonate nationwide, said Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

Addressing a day-long conclave ‘Buddha’s Middle Path - Guide for Global Leadership' at Nehru Science Centre, which was jointly hosted by Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and International Buddhist Conclave, Rijiju emphasized that strengthening Buddhism in Maharashtra could reflect positively across the country.

The Minister also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent initiatives, including the extensive celebration of Buddha Purnima by the Government of India which underline the commitment to promoting Buddhist values. "The Prime Minister's speeches at the United Nations and European Union consistently underscore the values of Buddha, particularly Karuna (compassion) and Seva (service), reflecting their global relevance," he added.

He quoted Prime Minister saying only when the values of Buddha - benevolence and compassion join hands, a country can become a global leader and the absence of such values will only create global issues but not peace.he Minister acknowledged the significant Buddhist community in Maharashtra and urged for a concerted effort to influence more individuals to embrace the values of Buddha.