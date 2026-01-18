<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has held wide-ranging talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on strengthening cooperation between the state and America, with a focus on boosting investments and expanding business ties.</p>.<p>The discussions, held at the chief minister's official residence in Mumbai on Saturday, were also attended by Consul General Michael Schreuder, Fadnavis said in a post on X.</p>.'People didn’t reject Ajit dada but accepted PM Modi': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.<p>The two sides explored opportunities to enhance US investments in Maharashtra and support state-based companies looking to expand their presence in the US, he said.</p>.<p>The CM said he also briefed the US delegation on the state's flagship and strategic initiatives, including the Navi Mumbai International Education City.</p>.<p>"Both sides agreed to work more closely to deepen US-Maharashtra partnership," he added.</p>