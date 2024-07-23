Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde terms Union Budget as 'Navratna'

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the first Budget of the third term of Narendra Modi-led NDA government as a “Navratna budget” which would transform the country as it marches towards centenary of Independence.

“The budget is emphasizing nine key areas: farmers, women, youth, skill development, employment, infrastructure development, urban development, youth welfare, employment promotion, and a developed India,”

Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena, who heads the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Maha Yuti government, highlighted the significant provisions for the underprivileged, women, youth, and farmers.