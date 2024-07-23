Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde terms Union Budget as 'Navratna'

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the first Budget of the third term of Narendra Modi-led NDA government as a “Navratna budget” which would transform the country as it marches towards centenary of Independence.
“The budget is emphasizing nine key areas: farmers, women, youth, skill development, employment, infrastructure development, urban development, youth welfare, employment promotion, and a developed India,”
Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena, who heads the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Maha Yuti government, highlighted the significant provisions for the underprivileged, women, youth, and farmers.
He pointed out the allocation of Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors and the initiative to provide digital public infrastructure to boost productivity in agriculture, thereby strengthening the sector and benefiting farmers.
Shinde also welcomed the decision to encourage one crore farmers to adopt natural farming, emphasizing that Maharashtra is also promoting natural farming.
Shinde believes that this new tax structure will increase the number of taxpayers, positioning Maharashtra as a leader in tax collection, essential for the state's development.
Acknowledging that India is a country of the youth, Chief Minister Shinde noted the budget's substantial provisions for young people. The budget aims to create 5 million additional jobs, offering significant employment opportunities for the youth of Maharashtra. Internships in 500 leading companies will benefit about one crore youth over five years. A new skill development scheme will train 20 lakh youth over five years through state and industry collaboration. Doubling loans through the Mudra Yojana will further empower the youth.
Published 23 July 2024, 15:15 IST