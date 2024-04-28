Maharashtra CM Shinde asks upright IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe to probe into flamingo deaths in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked IAS officer and former Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to inquire into the recent spate of flamingo deaths in Navi Mumbai.

Quickly responding to NatConnect Foundation's appeal for a high level inquiry into the deaths of 10 flamingos within less than a week, the CM has directed Mundhe to look into the issue and take action.

Mundhe is currently the secretary of Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department.

“We are happy that the CMO acted swiftly and referred it to Mundhe, known as a non-nonsense and upright IAS officer who has been transferred 20 times in his 18-year long career,” said NatConnect director B N Kumar.

Environment lovers have high hopes from Mundhe as he is familiar with the city as he had served as the Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Kumar said.