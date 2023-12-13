Maharashtra Congress MLA slams Shinde government over rising Mumbai road accidents

Mumbai: Pointing out that the financial capital of Mumbai reported 1,895 road accidents in 2022, in which 371 people lost their lives, the Congress wanted to know the steps being taken by the Maharashtra government to address this matter of concern.

The issue was raised by Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) President and MLA Prof. Varsha Gaikwad in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

"As many as 1,895 road accidents occurred in Mumbai in 2022 in which 371 people lost their lives, which is a matter of great concern. Yet, no urgency is seen from the government. We have traffic regulations but they are not being implemented. Looking at these figures, what measures will the government take to prevent road accidents in the city?" Prof Gaikwad asked.