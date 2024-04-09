Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Raju Waghmare joins Shiv Sena

Thane: Raju Waghmare, a spokesperson of the Maharashtra unit of Congress, on Tuesday quit the party and joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He joined the Sena at a function at `Anand Ashram', former residence-cum-office of late Sena leader Anand Dighe, here.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said the party will benefit from his experience. Waghmare would be a deputy leader and spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, he announced.

Talking to reporters, Waghmare claimed the Congress' failure to make a strong claim to Sangli and Bhiwandi Lok Sabha seats during the seat-sharing talks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance led to confusion and concerns among party workers.