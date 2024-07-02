Maharashtra Council polls take new turn with entry of Uddhav Thackeray’s 'Man Friday'

Mumbai: With the entry of Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray’s 'Man Friday' Milind Narvekar the elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council have taken a new turn and the polls are up for a fierce fight with the contest wide open for the Maha Yuti (NDA) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.DI.A.).

Narvekar is the PA and the close aide of Thackeray, a former Chief Minister.

The elections to 11 seats would be held on July 12.

These elections are happening in the run up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections expected around October 2024.