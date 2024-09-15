Maharashtra govt directs CIDCO to raze 30 illegal temples on landslide-prone Belapur & Parsik Hills

Navi Mumbai: In an unprecedented move, the Maharashtra Government has directed the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDC) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to demolish the 30 illegal religious structures on the landslide-prone Belapur and Parsik Hills which occupied a whopping 2.3 lakh square feet.

The State Chief Secretary has filed an affidavit to this effect at the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) which has taken suo motu notice of the media reports which spoke of possible dangers to the lives and properties due to landslides.

The commission at its third hearing closed the suo motu case taking into consideration the solemn affidavit on oath submitted by Subrao Narayan Shinde, joint secretary in the Urban Development Department (UDD), on behalf of the Chief Secretary.

Shinde said the Home department, on UDD’s request, has also directed the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner to provide adequate protection for the demolition.