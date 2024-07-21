Maharashtra: Heavy rains hit Konkan belt; five rivers flowing above danger level

Mumbai: As the financial capital of Mumbai, the coastal Konkan belt and Ghat sections of Maharashtra were pounded by heavy rainfall with 130 mm to 150 mm-plus rainfall on Sunday, the Maharashtra government agencies have been put on high alert.

Five rivers in the Ratnagiri district - Jagbudi, Vashishti, Shastri, Kajli, Kodvali, Muchkundi and Bavnadi are flowing over the danger level - which disrupted the Mumbai-Goa road traffic.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who reviewed the situation, asked people to be on alert. “The administration must ensure that people should not be inconvenienced,” said Shinde.

The Chief Minister has given instructions to the State Disaster Response Force, district administration, police, municipal corporation, various local self-government bodies to be vigilant and help the citizens in all possible ways. NDRF teams are on standby.