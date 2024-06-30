Maharashtra: Husband of specially abled pregnant woman and his two aides get life term for murdering her

According to the prosecution, Sheikh is a labourer with a criminal record. He had an affair with Sakhu alias Shital Shamrao Raut (30) and married her. However, he started avoiding her after she became pregnant and got engaged to another woman, leading to frequent fights between the couple.

To get rid of Raut, Sheikh conspired with Pathan and Shivankar. On June 22, 2021, Sheikh took Raut, who was 32 weeks pregnant, to a forested area on his bike in Gondia district where two others were waiting.

The trio attacked Raut with sharp weapons and dumped her body in the forest area, the prosecution said.

Police had registered a case of murder and subsequently arrested the three men within three weeks of the crime.