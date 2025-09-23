Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: POCSO case against tuition teacher for raping, impregnating 17-year-old student; minor dies in abortion bid

The police on Sunday arrested the 27-year-old accused, who allegedly sexually exploited the victim for nine months and impregnated her, the official said.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 08:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 08:48 IST
India NewsCrimerapePocsoYavatmal

Follow us on :

Follow Us