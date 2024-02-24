Maharashtra politics a mess with party lines blurring, says Raj Thackeray

Thane: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said the politics of the state had turned into a mess and it was time people brought about a change.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Kalyan as part of his statewide tour ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the MNS chief also said meeting leaders from other parties did not mean alliances were being struck.

There was speculation recently of the MNS joining the National Democratic Alliance after Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar met Thackeray in the latter's Shivaji Park home.