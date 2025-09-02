<p>Mumbai: In a landmark step for India’s smallholder farmers entering global markets, the first full-scale consignment of 20 metric tonnes of bananas grown by the Ule Farmers Producer Company (FPC) in Solapur district of Maharashtra, has been successfully exported to Oman in partnership with Vegrow. </p><p>The milestone has been enabled through the state’s Balasaheb Thackeray Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (SMART) programme, with technical assistance from Palladium.</p><p>With 1,127 farmer-shareholders, Ule FPC has emerged as a model of how rural collectives can connect to international agri-trade.</p>.Negotiations for India-Oman trade pact concludes.<p>“After piloting exports in 2023, this is the first full-scale consignment from Ule. Bananas from Solapur are gaining traction in international markets, with Oman being the first step. Talks are also underway for grape exports in the coming season,” said Appa Ramchandra Dhanke, a senior member of the Farmer Producer Organization (FPO).</p><p>Registered in 2017, the FPC was originally formed to help marginal grape farmers overcome high costs and lack of post-harvest facilities. With no packhouses or cold storage in place, farmers were forced to transport produce to Sangli and Nashik, losing quality and settling for local market rates.</p><p>That changed with investments in packhouses, pre-cooling, and cold storage chambers coming under the state government’s SMART program. This support built the FPC’s export readiness and enabled direct linkages with overseas buyers.</p><p>“The shift to banana exports has doubled the price realisation per kg compared to local markets. Farmers now earn more while reducing their cost of cultivation,” said one of the growers, noting that international buyers are also offering consistent demand.</p><p>Through improved sorting, grading, packaging, and cold chain management, Ule FPC has ensured compliance with export standards. The FPC has already earmarked 100 acres for banana cultivation, with plans to expand to 500 acres next year targeting Oman and other Middle Eastern markets.</p><p>“The export opportunity has changed the outlook of our farmers. From being dependent on middlemen, they are now participating in international agri trade. This is not just about higher income, but about rural empowerment,” added Dhanke at the dispatch ceremony.</p><p>Dr Hemant Vasekar, Project Director of SMART, said: “We are delighted to witness the endeavour of Ule FPC Solapur in exporting their Banana to Oman. Looking forward to the role of Palladium in promoting exports and the domestic market for our FPCs in future.”</p>