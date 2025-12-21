<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra will establish India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) University within the next six months as part of the state’s transition from e-governance to i- governance and further to AI-driven governance, Minister for Information Technology and Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar said. </p><p>According to him, the bhoomi-pujan of the AI University and AI City will be held within the next six months, with key groundwork including task force recommendations, land identification, and initial planning already completed. The AI University will focus on building talent, research capability, and innovation in artificial intelligence, aligned with industry and global requirements.</p><p>Speaking at the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2025 in Mumbai, Shelar announced that Maharashtra is targeting the creation of four lakh skilled jobs in the IT and technology sector and Rs 50,600 crore investment in technology and digital infrastructure under the state’s IT and innovation roadmap.</p><p>Highlighting governance reforms, the Minister said Maharashtra has successfully implemented e-governance, progressed to i-governance, and is now moving towards AI governance, where policy decisions and public service delivery will increasingly be supported by AI-based systems to improve efficiency, transparency, and citizen outcomes.</p><p>On Global Capability Centres (GCCs), Shelar said Maharashtra aims to attract 50 per cent of global GCC investments. A dedicated GCC policy has been approved to provide a red-carpet approach, including simplified approvals, customised incentives, and sector-specific facilitation for global companies setting up operations in the state.</p><p>Addressing cybersecurity, the Minister said Maharashtra has created a strong, government-backed cybersecurity framework supported by advanced technology and specialised task forces. The state has developed Tier-1 and Tier-2 cybersecurity centres, along with a central cyber war room, to protect critical financial and economic systems. This framework has helped track and neutralise cyber threats effectively.</p><p>Shelar also outlined initiatives in emerging technologies, including quantum computing, space technology, and sustainable data centre development. Maharashtra is working on future-ready policies to promote private participation, innovation, and responsible infrastructure growth in these sectors.</p><p>The Minister said Maharashtra’s investor-friendly ecosystem is supported by strong infrastructure, metro and airport connectivity, digital public services, and single-window clearances. Innovation sandboxes, IT parks, and supporting infrastructure are being developed across key cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur.</p><p>Reiterating alignment between the state and central governments, Shri Shelar said Maharashtra is well positioned to lead Bharat’s technology growth story and emerge as a global hub for AI, cybersecurity, and digital innovation.</p>