Maharashtra's unseasonal rains ravage 60 lakh hectares of crops

<p>Mumbai: More than 60 lakh hectares of standing crops and agriculture fields were ravaged during the unseasonal rains and floods in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, according to the initial estimates. </p><p>The floods and losses were discussed at the weekly Cabinet meeting presided by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> in Mumbai.</p><p>The Chief Minister said that the compensation would be given to the farmers by Diwali.</p><p>Last week, Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar travelled in the flood-affected areas and spoke to the people and officials. </p><p>"As per the preliminary estimate, 60 lakh hectares of area have been damaged," Fadnavis told reporters. </p><p>The government, however, did not declare "wet drought" as demanded by the Opposition, saying no such provision exists in the official manual.</p><p>"A demand has been raised for wet drought. However, there is no such mention (of wet drought) in the official manual. A wet drought has never been announced. But we have decided to extend all benefits related to drought to the affected persons,'' Fadnavis said.</p><p>"We expect the damage assessment to be completed in the next two to three days, and a comprehensive policy will be announced in the next week's time," he said, adding that once all the details are in place, a memorandum will be sent to the Centre for a relief package. </p><p>"The government would declare a relief package next week," Fadnavis said and pointed out that the disbursal of Rs 2,215 crore aid covering crop losses till August has already commenced.</p><p>On the issue of loan recovery notices to farmers at a time when they are facing problems, Fadnavis clarified that notices are for old recoveries. </p>