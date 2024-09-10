Mahatma Phule discovered Shivaji Maharaj samadhi at Raigad fort: Chhagan Bhujbal

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar also backed Bhujbal, saying, “There is historical proof that it was Phule who discovered the samadhi of Shivaji Maharaj.”

When MNS chief Raj Thackeray made a controversial claim in 2022 that Tilak built Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s samadhi at Raigad fort, the freedom fighter's great-grandson Rohit Tilak had asserted that Phule discovered the samadhi of the Maratha king but it was Lokmanya Tilak who initiated the process of renovating it.