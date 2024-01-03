Mahayuti aims to win more than 45 LS seats in Maharashtra; workers will quit MVA soon: Bawankule

Mahayuti comprises the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). "The alliance leaders will start preparatory meetings for the Lok Sabha polls from January 14," Bawankule said addressing the mediapersons along with NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sunil Tatkare and state cabinet minister Dada Bhuse from the Shiv Sena.

The Mahayuti leaders will hold rallies on January 14 simultaneously in all the districts of the state. The meetings will be held to connect with the booth-level workers, Bawankule said.

The alliance partners will complete the division-level meetings by mid-February, he said.

"We are preparing to win 45 plus Lok Sabha seats in the forthcoming elections with a 51 per cent vote share. All the parties will try to expand their base in the state," the BJP leader said, adding that they aim to create India as envisioned by PM Modi.

He claimed several leaders from different parties were queuing up to join the ruling allies, and ultimately, the Maha Vikas Aghadi would be left with only leaders as workers would switch over.

MVA comprises Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, the NCP (Sharad Pawar group) and Congress.

Bawankule also said three leaders- CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar- have agreed to accept the decision of their respective Central leadership on the allocation of seats.

"Obviously, workers of every party would want to contest elections. Ultimately, it is the Central leadership which will take the final call on this. Voting will be for the leadership of Narendra Modi and nothing else," Bawankule added.

The BJP leader also said the Mahayuti would win more than 225 constituencies (out of 288) in the state Assembly polls, due later this year.

Shiv Sena leader and minister Dada Bhuse said they would approach people based on several good decisions taken under the collective leadership of Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar.

"This is an important year for all of us. PM Modi raised the image of our country in the eyes of the world. We all are working under his leadership," Tatkare said.