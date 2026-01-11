Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mahayuti unveils Mumbai poll manifesto, promises tech-led governance, action against Bangladeshis

The manifesto also proposed incentives for high-rises that adopt sustainable "Living Forest" practices.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 08:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 08:55 IST
MumbaiIndian PoliticsEknath Shindefadnavis

Follow us on :

Follow Us