Man booked for rape as teen delivers baby at Thane hospital

Thane: Police have registered a case against a 21-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Palghar district for allegedly repeatedly raping a 17-year-old girl from Thane city, an official said on Friday.
The case came to light after the teenager, who became pregnant following the alleged sexual assault, delivered a baby at the Thane Civil Hospital on August 12, he said.
After being alerted by the hospital authorities, the Kasarwadavli police registered a case against the man under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Tuesday, he said.
The accused is a tribal from Malwada near Vikramgad in Palghar district. He allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager after she refused to marry him, the official said, quoting the complaint.
Published 16 August 2024, 04:51 IST