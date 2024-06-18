Man brutally beats ex-girlfriend to death in broad daylight in Vasai; bystanders do nothing

Palghar: In a horrific incident, a man brutally killed his ex-girlfriend by repeatedly hitting her with an industrial spanner in broad daylight in Vasai in Palghar district near Mumbai on Thursday.

This is one of the worst such incidents in the Mumbai metropolitan region in recent times.

The victim was identified as Aarti Yadav (22).

The accused, Rohit Yadav (29) was immediately arrested by the police.

The incident took place around 0845 hrs at Chinchpada in Vasai East, around 65 kms away from downtown Mumbai.

Both of them worked in the industrial area of Vasai East.

The Waliv police station, which has arrested the accused, has launched detailed investigations.