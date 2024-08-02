Man held for doing car stunts on Mumbai road while drunk

Mumbai: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for performing stunts while driving a car under the influence of alcohol in Mumbai’s Andheri area, police said on Thursday.

Accused Suraj Sav, a resident of Virar on the city’s outskirts, was doing the car stunts on the Andheri-Kurla road late on Monday night, an official said.

As per a video of the incident making rounds on social media, Sav gets out of the moving car and operates the steering wheel while hanging out of the window.