Man on death row for 2013 Hyderabad terror attack acquitted in 2010 Mumbai email case

Mumbai: Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative Aijaz Shaikh, who was sentenced to death for the February 2013 Hyderabad terror attack, was on Friday acquitted by a Mumbai court in a 2010 case related to sending an email on behalf of the banned outfit and warning about terror strikes in New Delhi.

Special MCOCA judge BD Shelke on Friday acquitted Shaikh for want of evidence. However, the detailed order was not available yet.

Aijaz Shaikh, who once worked in a BPO and is considered tech savvy, is currently lodged in a jail in Hyderabad.