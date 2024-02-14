Manoj Jarange has crossed all limits: Narayan Rane on threat to disrupt PM's rallies

Mumbai: Union minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday hit out at Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for threatening to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies in Maharashtra.

The activist, who is on hunger strike, has crossed all limits, Rane, himself a prominent Maratha leader of Maharashtra BJP, said in a post on X.

"Manoj Jarange made a loose and senseless comment that he would make it difficult for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit any place in Maharashtra. He has crossed all limits. I dare you to even move from your place when PM Modi visits Maharashtra. I do not consider him a leader of Marathas," Rane said.