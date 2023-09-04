Manoj Jarange-Patil becomes face of Maratha reservation demand

He has been part of several agitations and protests in the past but Manoj Jarange-Patil has now emerged as the face of the demand for reservation for the Maratha community in Maharashtra.

Jarange Patil hails from Matori village of Beed. However, a few years ago, he shifted to Ankush Nagar village of Ambad tehsil of Jalna district of Marathwada region, where he stays along with his parents, three brothers, wife and four children.

On August 29, he started a hunger strike in Antarwali Sarathi village near Dhule-Solapur road in Ambad tehsil of Jalna. However, on Friday, the situation went out of hand, when police carried out a lathicharge during an attempt to shift Jarange-Patil to a hospital.