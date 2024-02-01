Manoj Jarange-Patil reach home after 5 month

Mumbai: Having succeeded in widening the scope of Maratha reservation by way of issuance of Kunbi certificates and secure benefits under OBC quota, Manoj Jarange-Patil went to his home in his village in Jalna district after a gap of over five months.

It was an emotional homecoming for Jarange-Patil, who has become the face of the Maratha reservation campaign.

Amid beating of drums and cymbals and music and spraying of gulal, he was welcomed home.

Jarange-Patil (41), the founder of Shivba Sanghatana, who is from the Antarwali Sarathi village, was given a rousing welcome as he reached home.