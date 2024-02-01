Manoj Jarange-Patil reach home after 5 month

Mumbai: Having succeeded in widening the scope of Maratha reservation by way of issuance of Kunbi certificates and secure benefits under OBC quota, Manoj Jarange-Patil went to his home in his village in Jalna district after a gap of over five months.
It was an emotional homecoming for Jarange-Patil, who has become the face of the Maratha reservation campaign.
Amid beating of drums and cymbals and music and spraying of gulal, he was welcomed home.
Jarange-Patil (41), the founder of Shivba Sanghatana, who is from the Antarwali Sarathi village, was given a rousing welcome as he reached home.
In the past six months, Jarange-Patil has undertaken a series of agitations and three hunger strikes.
However, before heading home he had reiterated that the movement had not ended but postponed to enable the government to work towards issuance of Kunbi certificates.
“We are very happy that he is back home,” said his wife Soumitra Jarange-Patil, adding that he has kept his word that he gave to the community. “Today the entire community is with him…when he left home, he was alone, but today the entire community is with him,” she said.
The kids of Jarange-Patil too expressed happiness over their father’s return.