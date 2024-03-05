'Maoist links' case: Bombay HC acquits former DU professor G N Saibaba, sets aside life sentence

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court acquitted former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba and overturned the life sentence handed to him in a 'Maoist links' case.

This decision follows a Supreme Court ruling on April 19, 2023, which overturned a previous Bombay High Court verdict that had acquitted Saibaba in the same case. The Supreme Court instructed the high court to reconsider the case on its merits within four months.

A bench comprising Justices M R Shah and CT Ravikumar of the Supreme Court directed the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court to assign Saibaba's appeal, along with those of other accused, to a different bench from the one that had previously discharged them. Saibaba, who was arrested in 2014, received a life sentence in 2017 for various offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in connection with a 'Maoist links' case.

In 2023, a United Nations expert labelled the ongoing detention of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba as "shameful" and called for his release from prison.

