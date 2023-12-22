Maratha candidates can now apply for govt jobs in Economically Weaker Section; HC quashes Tribunal's order

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday set aside an order of the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) which held that candidates from the Maratha community could not apply for government jobs in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Granting relief to Maratha candidates, a division bench of Justices Nitin M Jamdar and Manjusha A Deshpande said the tribunal deviated from established legal principles which led to 'cascading effects.'

The court was hearing petitions filed by over 100 candidates and the state government, challenging the MAT order of February 2023 which said that candidates from the Maratha community can not avail of EWS quota while applying for the posts of sub-inspector/tax assistant and clerk-typist, posts in the forest department and the engineering services, advertised in 2019.

In 2018, the Maharashtra government granted a quota in education and jobs to the Maratha community by enacting the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) Act. But the Supreme Court held the Act as unconstitutional.