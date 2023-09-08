Maratha-Kunbi reservation issue shifts focus to Marathwada region

The crisis involving the complex Maratha-Kunbi reservation issue has shifted the focus to the Marathwada region, which is also celebrating the 75th anniversary of its liberation.
The development comes months before the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.
India attained Independence on August 15, 1947, but the Marathwada region was liberated on September 17, 1948 from the Nizam Rule.
The day is celebrated as 'Marathwada Liberation Day', also known as 'Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din'.
The headquarters of Marathwada region is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar - earlier known as Aurangabad.
However, with the region a drought-prone and the ongoing reservation issue, the focus has shifted to Marathwada, which is also politically-sensitive.
The Marathwada region (Aurangabad division) has a total area of 64,590 sq kms - bigger than some states.
The division comprises eight districts of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (earlier Aurangabad), Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani and Dharashiv (earlier Osmanabad).
Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, eight falls in Marathwada and in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, 46 to 48 are from the region.
The region has given three chief ministers - late Shivajirao Patil-Nilangekar late Vilasrao Deshmukh and Ashok Chavan and one deputy chief minister- late Gopinath Munde.
Stakes are very high in the region - as the outcome from the region would be very crucial.
The Jalna protest by Manohar Jarange-Patil has changed the situation, as he is demanding reservation for the Maratha community and issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas from the Marathwada region who possess revenue or education documents from the Nizam-era - which would enable them the benefits of the OBC quota. However, there is stiff resistance from the OBC community against any such move.
The issue has become a major challenge for Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and two Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during pre-election period.
Being a rainfall-deficit area and often hit by scarcity-hit conditions or drought, water is a major issue here - and the government over the years is working on Marathwada water grid project.
The region faced severe drought and in fact a few years back, Latur had to be provided water by running water wagons. Latur along with Beed and Osmanabad had been the worst drought-affected.
Known as the 'tourism capital' of the state for UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Ajanta and Ellora, it was the epicentre of the Maratha reservation agitation over the past decade.
Next week, on 16 September - on the eve of Marathwada Liberation Day - the state Cabinet would meet in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.
This coincides with the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend the commemorative event.
During the 2019 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had an upperhand over the Congress-NCP Democratic Front, however post the Assembly polls situation changed.
The formation of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the toppling of the tri-party alliance and the subsequent split in Shiv Sena and the formation of Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena government and later joining of Ajit Pawar in NDA camp has changed the scenario in the region.