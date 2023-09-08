Maratha-Kunbi reservation issue shifts focus to Marathwada region

The crisis involving the complex Maratha-Kunbi reservation issue has shifted the focus to the Marathwada region, which is also celebrating the 75th anniversary of its liberation.

The development comes months before the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

India attained Independence on August 15, 1947, but the Marathwada region was liberated on September 17, 1948 from the Nizam Rule.

The day is celebrated as 'Marathwada Liberation Day', also known as 'Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din'.