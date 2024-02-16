Maratha quota: Maharashtra backward class panel submits survey report to CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: In a significant development, the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) on Friday submitted the report of its survey on the social, economic, and educational backwardness of the Maratha community.

The survey report comes just days ahead of the special session, convened by Maharashtra government, on 20 February in Mumbai to discuss the issue of Maratha reservation days before the budget session commences on 26 February.

The massive survey-exercise covered nearly 2.5 crore families across the length and breadth of the western Indian state.