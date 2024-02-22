Maratha quota movement faces internal rumblings as Jarange-Patil's hunger strike enters 13th day

Mumbai: Despite Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil's ongoing stand-off with the Maharashtra government, fractures within his associates have started to emerge.

In the last two days, two person formerly aligned with the campaign -- Ajay Maharaj Baraskar and Sangeeta Wankhede -- have openly criticised Jarange-Patil, the founder of Shivba Sanghatana, based in Antarwali Sarathi village, Ambad tehsil, Jalna district.

Ajay Baraskar, a kirtankar, accused Jarange-Patil of lacking transparency. "While he used to meet officials and ministers in presence of his supporters and mediapersons, he had also held closed-door meetings and what happened in those meetings, no one knows the details," Baraskar said.

He also accused him of having one of the meetings with an official in a hotel. "I am witness to some of these meetings," Baraskar claimed.

Sangeeta Wankhede, formerly associated directly with Jarange-Patil, said over the years he (Jarange-Patil) had supported anyone who had taken up the cause of Maratha reservation.

She also accused Jarange-Patil of being in contact with NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, alleging "direct communication channels" between them.