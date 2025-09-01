<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Maratha%20reservation">Maratha reservation</a> agitation led by chief campaigner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Manoj%20Jarange-Patil">Manoj Jarange-Patil</a> entered its fourth day on Monday, causing major disruption in South Mumbai, even as the Maharashtra government planned a series of meetings to break the deadlock.</p><p>Members of the Maratha community from across Maharashtra have been entering Mumbai as they intensify their agitation to secure reservation under the OBC quota. Jarange-Patil, who is undertaking a fast-unto-death, threatened to stop water intake from Monday.</p><p>Traffic was severely affected around Azad Maidan, which includes Metro Cinema, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BMC">Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation</a> headquarters.</p><p>The Mumbai Traffic Police posted on X: “Expect slow traffic and occasional disruption in the morning while commuting towards South Mumbai due to ongoing agitation. Keep following directions given at traffic junctions to minimise inconvenience.”</p><p>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to hold a meeting with his two deputies, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, to discuss possible solutions.</p><p>State Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who chairs the 12-member Cabinet sub-committee on issues concerning the Maratha community, briefed Fadnavis on meetings held with Advocate General Birendra Saraf and Justice Sandeep Shinde (Retd). Justice Shinde heads the committee mandated to issue caste certificates and caste validity certificates for the Kunbi, Maratha-Kunbi, and Kunbi-Maratha castes to eligible members of the Maratha community.</p><p>A couple of days ago, Justice Shinde, accompanied by a few bureaucrats, had held talks with Jarange-Patil.</p>.Maratha protest affecting business, traders seek govt's intervention.<p>Meanwhile, state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, President of the All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, is consulting with OBC leaders.</p><p>The Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh, which opposes the Maratha demand arguing it would dilute the existing OBC quota, continued their chain hunger strike at Samvidhan Chowk in Nagpur.</p><p>In a related development, Fadnavis met BJP President and Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda, who was in Mumbai on Sunday for Ganesh darshan.</p><p>The Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) reported that the massive gathering at Azad Maidan has thrown South Mumbai into chaos. “Uncontrollable traffic and swelling crowds have paralyzed the city, severely affecting daily life and business. </p><p>Weekend sales across shops and markets have dropped to negligible levels, leaving traders and business owners helpless. Business meetings are being postponed, offices disrupted, and economic losses are running into huge amounts. Mumbai feels hijacked,” Shah added.</p><p>The Maratha community is sending large quantities of food, bakhri and achar, to Mumbai, along with water bottles.</p><p>Teams of doctors have arrived from across the state and plan to open a medical camp at Azad Maidan. Many protesters are reportedly suffering from viral fever, fungal infections, and gastric issues, according to doctors on site.</p>