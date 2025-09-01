Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maratha quota stir | Manoj Jarange-Patil's fast-unto-death enters fourth day, protest paralyses South Mumbai traffic

With medical teams and mountains of food pouring in, Mumbai braces as fast-unto-death protestors battle viral fever, fungal infections, and a swelling crowd at Azad Maidan.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 04:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 04:00 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaratha quotaManoj Jarange

Follow us on :

Follow Us